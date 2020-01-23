Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,306,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,055 shares during the period. Federated Investors makes up about 61.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 6.24% of Federated Investors worth $205,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Federated Investors by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Federated Investors by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Investors alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FII shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Federated Investors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Federated Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

FII stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.41. The company had a trading volume of 478,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Federated Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Federated Investors had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $340.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $396,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $40,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,737.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,225 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.