Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Purchases 3,595 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.3% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,895.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 144.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 994,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,053. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.54. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.77.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.