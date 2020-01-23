Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 12,030 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,030 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,879,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,333,000 after buying an additional 98,832 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after buying an additional 643,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after buying an additional 154,012 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,069. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

