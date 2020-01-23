Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 10th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961,655 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,521,000 after purchasing an additional 257,334 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,184,000 after purchasing an additional 111,491 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,409,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,985,000 after purchasing an additional 336,867 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $27.67. 1,993,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,320. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $28.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

