Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,388.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.43. 785,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,164. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $30.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.