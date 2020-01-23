Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,743 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 64,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 28,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,320. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.38.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

