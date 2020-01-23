Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Lifted by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 6.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 186,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 451,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,185,000 after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,950. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

