Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 398,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,672 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 3.3% of McAdam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.54% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $13,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 38,835 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,184,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 93,097 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.35. 426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,688. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

