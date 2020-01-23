Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s 4th Largest Position

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.56. 383,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,413. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.54 and a twelve month high of $98.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

