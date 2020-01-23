Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McAdam LLC owned about 0.39% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $36,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 83,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 984.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 68,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 62,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.30. 5,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.38. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.