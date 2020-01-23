Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,128 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 884,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,517,000 after purchasing an additional 513,529 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.34. 336,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,307. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

