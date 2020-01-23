Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Holdings Raised by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,664,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 902.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after buying an additional 274,069 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,231,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,850,000 after buying an additional 256,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,825,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,682,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,271,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.16. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,686. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $57.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73.

