Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.20. The company had a trading volume of 898,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,920. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.88. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

