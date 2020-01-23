Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,582. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $77.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.03.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.