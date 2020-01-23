Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,451.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. 283,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,627. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

