Scorum Coins 1-Day Volume Tops $22,576.00 (SCR)

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Scorum Coins has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. Scorum Coins has a total market capitalization of $204,762.00 and approximately $22,576.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scorum Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scorum Coins Profile

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com. The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en.

Buying and Selling Scorum Coins

Scorum Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scorum Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scorum Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scorum Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.