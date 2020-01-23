Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Stock analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLR. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Continental Resources from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.77. Continental Resources has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $52.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jack H. Stark sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $701,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last three months. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 477,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after purchasing an additional 35,530 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

