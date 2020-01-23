Scry.info Hits One Day Volume of $383,908.00 (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $383,908.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scry.info token can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.65 or 0.03239873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00203353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00125807 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8.

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.