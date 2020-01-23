Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Westrock Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Westrock in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Westrock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

