SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) Cut to Sell at Stifel Nicolaus

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.50 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SSW. Bank of America downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of SSW opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $14.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.53.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $282.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.21 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 37.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 132,793 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,063,000. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

