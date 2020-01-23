Seele (SEELE) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Seele token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001359 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, DDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Seele has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Seele has a total market capitalization of $79.03 million and approximately $29.52 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinBene, Hotbit, HADAX, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

