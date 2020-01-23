Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 183.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 42,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.08. 3,520,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,279. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

