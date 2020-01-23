Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,577 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 393.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 39.4% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 19,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,446 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 35.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Buckingham Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,844. The company has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.86 and a 200-day moving average of $216.68. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $180.73 and a 12-month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

