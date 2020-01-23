Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.18. 182,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.51. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

