Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,510 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123,700.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.67. 1,993,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,320. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.99 and a 1 year high of $28.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.