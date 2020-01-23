Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 581 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 19,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 101,631 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after purchasing an additional 55,398 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,789.1% during the fourth quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.46. 3,169,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,519. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

