Segment Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,275,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,647,000 after buying an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.70. 887,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

