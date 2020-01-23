Segment Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $89.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,477. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.