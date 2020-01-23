Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $10.30 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $10,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.79. The company had a trading volume of 310,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,713. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $115.76 and a one year high of $149.37.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

