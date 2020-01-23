Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 801,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,869,000 after acquiring an additional 95,249 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HON. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

NYSE:HON traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.58. 2,434,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,095. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

