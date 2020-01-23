Segment Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,442. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $202.56. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $164.70 and a 52 week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon (NYSE:RTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.