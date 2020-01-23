Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.24 Million in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $69,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $378.46. The stock had a trading volume of 431,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,647. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.28. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $275.70 and a 1-year high of $385.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.