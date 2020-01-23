Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 440,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,871,000 after acquiring an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after acquiring an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $38,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,421,177,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 820.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.65. 2,994,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,511. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $250.09 and a one year high of $331.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.93. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.85 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

