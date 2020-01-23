Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,887 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,969,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,859,000 after purchasing an additional 740,321 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,913,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,466,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,624,000 after acquiring an additional 326,711 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,194,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,418,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,459,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,532 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $562,450 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Shares of CNP traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,030,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,681. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.81.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

