Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 43,269 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,132,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,825,510. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.00%.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

