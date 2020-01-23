Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after buying an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Diageo by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,334,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

DEO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.06. 262,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $176.22.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

