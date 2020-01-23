Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 137,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,827. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.