Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of BATS ITA traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.24. 186,739 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.64 and a 200 day moving average of $222.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

