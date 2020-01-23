Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 1.1% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $177.83. 1,520,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,245. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $133.76 and a 12-month high of $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.54. The firm has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

