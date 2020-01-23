Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for 1.0% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,993,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

