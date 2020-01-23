Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.44. 492,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,389. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $180.96 and a 12-month high of $223.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.99 and a 200-day moving average of $202.71.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.