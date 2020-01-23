Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,718,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110,794 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.68. 1,080,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,855. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.