Segment Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 41,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $817,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,332,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,927. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $104.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup set a $101.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,436 shares of company stock valued at $14,439,091. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.