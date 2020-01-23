SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.52 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Shares of SEIC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. 7,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.71. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $67.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $1,878,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,012,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,050 shares of company stock worth $12,057,138. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.