SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.22. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.20.

SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SEIKO EPSON COR/ADR will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally. Its Printing Solutions segment provides inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers, and others.

