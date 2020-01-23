Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $68.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SIGI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

