Selfkey Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $1.30 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin, ABCC, OKEx, IDEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

