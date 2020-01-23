SelfSell (SSC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,681.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 23rd. SelfSell has a market cap of $132,168.00 and approximately $12,681.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SelfSell

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

