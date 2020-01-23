Sentient Coin Trading 1.4% Lower This Week (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentient Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Sentient Coin has a total market capitalization of $801,376.00 and approximately $46,589.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentient Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.05 or 0.01186783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00053021 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00031862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00206623 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006268 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00073623 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001924 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentient Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentient Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.