Sentinel One Day Volume Reaches $28,321.00 (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Sentinel has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $1.61 million and $28,321.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

